Laura Ann Duckworth, 61, passed away at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
She was born on May 12, 1961, in Crestline, Ohio, and graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in 1979. Laura worked for numerous law firms as a legal secretary. She enjoyed interior decorating and had great affection for cats, especially her precious ones, Isabelle and Jasmine.
Laura was fascinated with jewelry and anything sparkly and shining were her favorites. Laura was a beautiful person.
She adored her husband and soulmate, Jimmie Duckworth Jr., having been together for 27 years. She diligently followed the weather and was a weather spotter for the National Weather Service. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved to cook and was great at it, creating the most delicious dishes.
Laura is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jimmie Blaine Duckworth Jr., mother, Karen Haspeslagh Quinn; brother, James M. (Kathy) Miller; cousins and good friends, Sue Walters and Susan Smith; in-laws, Jim and Jean Duckworth; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, James Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
