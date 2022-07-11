Larry Wayne Caltrider, Sr., of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, July 4, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. He was 73 years old.
He was born November 9, 1948, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Donna (Hoover) Caltrider Smith and Robert Caltrider. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army. He worked as a self-employed auto body painter and was the best in Mansfield. In his free time, Larry enjoyed watching races with his friend, Dale Smith. His perfectionism was evident in the quality of his work and he was well respected throughout the industry. Larry was raised in Lucas and learned the value of family from a young age. He was an amazing dad and helped everyone. He enjoyed being called on for help and took great pride in doing a job well. Family get-togethers were his favorite times. He included his work “family”, Marlin, Leroy, Enoch and Mark as a priority in his life. Larry lived for his family and close friends and they were his happiness in life.
Larry is survived by four children, Larry (Monica) Caltrider Jr. of Mansfield, Christopher
(Couri) Caltrider of Georgia, Aaron Caltrider of Kentucky, and Amber Caltrider of Mansfield; a step daughter, Candi Uzunoff of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Josh, Jenna, Halle, Katie, Caleb and Elias; one great-grandchild; and his best friend, Dale Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Caltrider and Ronnie Caltrider Sr.; and two nephews, Ronnie Caltrider Jr. and Michael Caltrider.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
