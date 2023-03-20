Jennifer_A_Bachelder_Larry_L._Speck_1815c82b-9d0b-49c7-a2df-fe4faf7c1e1e_img

Larry L. Speck

Larry L. Speck, 75, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023, at Avita Galion Hospital.

Larry was born on January 3, 1948, in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late James and Goldie Speck. He graduated from Crestline High School in June 1967, and shortly after joined the Navy in October of 1967.  He met and married the love of his life, Betty Louise Speck on November 17, 1973. He was in her words “her best friend and her rock.”  They had two sons together: Chad Allen Speck born August 2, 1975, and Craig Wayne Speck born March 15, 1979, whom he loved with all of his heart.  A proud father, he was the hardest worker and always provided for his family.  He retired from the Shelby Tuby (Arcellor Mittal) in June 2011.

