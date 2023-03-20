Larry L. Speck, 75, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023, at Avita Galion Hospital.
Larry was born on January 3, 1948, in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late James and Goldie Speck. He graduated from Crestline High School in June 1967, and shortly after joined the Navy in October of 1967. He met and married the love of his life, Betty Louise Speck on November 17, 1973. He was in her words “her best friend and her rock.” They had two sons together: Chad Allen Speck born August 2, 1975, and Craig Wayne Speck born March 15, 1979, whom he loved with all of his heart. A proud father, he was the hardest worker and always provided for his family. He retired from the Shelby Tuby (Arcellor Mittal) in June 2011.
Larry, often called Pedro by his beloved family and friends, was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. They all were his world. Pedro was a longtime servant of the Lord, and in his words “I shined my light.” He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and he will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Betty Louise Speck; his two sons Chad (Brooke) Speck and Craig (LaToya) Speck; his four grandchildren, Kennedy (Trevor Shawber) Speck, Kaisey (Spencer Hall) Speck, Carson Speck (his little buddy), and Brinley Speck (Papa’s girl), his three brothers, Darrell Speck, Roger (Shelly) Speck, and Jerry (Jeanie) Speck; and a number of dear family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents James and Goldie Speck, his twin sister Linda Sparks, and sister Shirley Speck.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery where full military honors will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of God of Prophecy in Carrothers, Ohio.
Those wishing to share a memory of Larry or to the Speck family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Larry L. Speck.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Speck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.