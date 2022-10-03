Carli_Bailey_Larry_Gene_Keiser_4ec9c125-9092-447e-a47c-744d6b1f8553_img

Larry Gene Keiser

Larry Keiser, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2022. 

Born June 2, 1939, in Shelby, to the late Neath and Mildred (Fullmer) Keiser, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Larry graduated from Shelby High School in 1958 and attended floral design school. He worked for Shelby Welded Tube, "the Tuby," and was the owner of Shelby Floral Company for many years. He was a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #350. 

