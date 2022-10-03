Larry Gene Keiser

Larry Keiser, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2022.
Born June 2, 1939, in Shelby, to the late Neath and Mildred (Fullmer) Keiser, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Larry graduated from Shelby High School in 1958 and attended floral design school. He worked for Shelby Welded Tube, "the Tuby," and was the owner of Shelby Floral Company for many years. He was a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #350.
Larry enjoyed designing things and figuring out how they worked, he could look at a picture and figure out exactly how to make something. He was a skilled craftsman and woodworker who could often be found working on a project or drawing. Most importantly, Larry loved to spend time with this family and was notorious for enjoying a grilled meal year round, even if that meant snow had to be cleared from the grill.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane (Stroup), whom he wed on August 18, 1961; two children, Todd (Karen) Keiser of Shelby, and Kelly (Lisa) Keiser of Crestline; two grandchildren, Marcus Keiser and Britney Keiser; and three great-grandchildren, Allison, Adam, and Liam; and a brother, Jerry (Kathy) Keiser.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Carol Keiser.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with their arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Central Hospice.
