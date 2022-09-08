Larry "Ed" Hatch

Larry Edward “Ed” Hatch, 1951 - 2022, 71 passed away at his home in Shelby, Ohio on September 8th, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Shelby, Ohio on May 25, 1951, and was a 1969 Shelby High School Graduate. He served in the United States Army from 1971-1977. After the Army, he worked for the B&O Railroad, was a former employee and member of the Carpenters Union Local 735, and owner and operator of the Plymouth Owls Club.
Always with a generous heart, he was one to bring people together with an infectious drive to have fun and give as much he could. He lived life to the fullest and always did things “his” way, living by the motto of “go for the gusto or don’t go at all.” Due to his love for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, he started the Plymouth Owl’s Browns Backers and loved to take members to the Browns games in the decorated “Browns Mobile,” loving the attention they received from fellow Browns fans. He enjoyed reading historical biographies, specifically anything related to American History, Presidents, and World Wars. Never neglecting to quiz someone on the topics.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathleen Hatch; son Matthew Hoppe, son Jeffery (Sheena) Hatch, daughter Amanda (Kyle) Arnold, grandson Jackson Arnold, and granddaughters Quinn Hatch and Kennedy Arnold. Also left to mourn are brothers John Hatch and Randy “Herm” (Annette) Hatch, many close family members, and host of friends. Ed was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Allene “Billi” Hatch, brothers Thomas and Jeff L. Hatch, and infant daughter Cora Ann.
He never got to see the Brown’s win the Super Bowl (we probably won’t either!) but he never gave up hope . If they ever do, you can bet that he’ll be there cheering them on.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home on Monday, September 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday in Oakland Cemetery at 11:00 AM with his brother John Hatch officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Should family and friends desire, in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to North Central Ohio Hospice or Richland County Veterans Service Commission.
