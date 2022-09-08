Whitley_Ramey__Larry_"Ed"_Hatch__203b3c5a-3925-47c1-b1c0-91dd4b521017_img

Larry "Ed" Hatch

Larry Edward “Ed” Hatch, 1951 - 2022, 71 passed away at his home in Shelby, Ohio on September 8th, surrounded by his loving family. 

He was born in Shelby, Ohio on May 25, 1951, and was a 1969 Shelby High School Graduate.  He served in the United States Army from 1971-1977. After the Army, he worked for the B&O Railroad, was a former employee and member of the Carpenters Union Local 735, and owner and operator of the Plymouth Owls Club.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.