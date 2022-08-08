Maggie_Allred_Larry_E._Shank_6317a1fe-563e-4063-bd11-f031ddb0ffc6_img

Larry E. Shank

Larry E. Shank, 78, of Howard passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with brain cancer. 

The family will have a private celebration of life service at a later date.

