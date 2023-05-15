Larry Dean Lewis
Bellville: Larry Dean Lewis passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in his home. He was 74.
He was born August 3, 1948 in Portsmouth to the late James Edward and Virginia (Collins) Lewis. Larry worked at Westinghouse until he was disabled in 1975.
A proud U.S. Army Veteran, he served in Vietnam. Patriotic, most of his wardrobe boasted the stars and stripes and tribute to his comrades who served in Vietnam. He was a member of American Legion #535, VFW #5101, and the AMVETS in Bellville.
He loved fish, fishing and tending to his aquariums. He also had a soft place for cats, and all animals. Larry was always feeding outside animals wildlife. He enjoyed gardening and loved playing euchre with friends at the American Legion and the Galion Golden Age Center.
Larry was a straight shooter, whose disability affected his filter, but the love of those closest to him was never swayed, even if his words may at times been harsh. Stubborn, yet determined, it was important to Larry to maintain his independence.
He is survived by two daughters Shari Lewis and Matt Smith of Wooster, Lisa and Rodney Bennett of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren Audrey Chapman, Nathan Chapman, Johnny Bennett and James Bennett; a great grandchild Myles Godsey; sisters Paula and Clark Pittman and Roxanne Lewis, along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial gathering in honor of Larry will be held Friday, May 15, 2023 from 1 pm to 3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where his comrades will pay tribute with military honors at 3 pm on the grounds of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Vernon Cat Shelter or a Veteran’s organization of your choice.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Larry’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
