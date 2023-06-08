Larry Chester Lamb, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born March 27, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Chester B. Lamb and Catherine (Gleisinger) Lamb Crider. Larry was a veteran of the US Army, retiring after 22 years of service to his country. He also retired from Stone Container with 40 years of service. Hardworking and friendly, he was a member of Trimble Rd. Church of God.
Larry enjoyed doing small engine repair, working on, and restoring classic cars. He was an avid camper and enjoyed watching dirt track racing. Known affectionately as the “Cookie Monster”, he never met a cookie he didn’t love. Larry will be greatly missed by all who had the gift of his presence in their lives.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Barbara Baker Lamb; four children, Larry (Rachel) Lamb, Terrence (Teresa) Lamb, Samantha (Matt) Spafford and Michael (Denise) Lamb; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; seven siblings, Edward (Paula) Lamb, Willis (Sharon) Crider, James (Deb) Crider, Linda Fox, Sharon Weingardner, Karen Hovland and Robert Lamb; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Catherine Crider and Chester Lamb; a brother, Gary Lamb; and a sister, Susan Polanco.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Michael Rogers will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Larry will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God, 808 Trimble Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906.
