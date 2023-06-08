Debbi_Watkins_Larry_Chester_Lamb_5d8f9369-9173-468e-bd5d-c4f581933105_img

Larry Chester Lamb

Larry Chester Lamb, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

He was born March 27, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Chester B. Lamb and Catherine (Gleisinger) Lamb Crider. Larry was a veteran of the US Army, retiring after 22 years of service to his country. He also retired from Stone Container with 40 years of service. Hardworking and friendly, he was a member of Trimble Rd. Church of God.

