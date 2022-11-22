It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
Words fail to describe the loss that we feel with Lanna’s death and her absence from us. Lanna left her mark on her family and friends through her faith, words, actions and love. She would often address her dear friends and family with “Sugar”. She was so kind, always loving, and extremely patient. She was not “a taker”, but was “a giver”, who gave far more than she took. Lanna was never too busy to ask how you were doing and then actually sit and listen to your answer. If faced with a daunting task she would somehow turn it into a game that motivated everyone. When making decisions and choices, she was often heard saying “What if everyone did or did not do this?” This helped her always make certain that her actions would leave the world around her better than when she found it. Lanna was bold and courageous in her ability to have tough conversations with people helping them to face their problem head-on, chin up with determination to overcome it. Lanna was a shining example for her children, grandchildren, and for anyone who knew her.
Lanna was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 31, 1964. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Galion, Ohio. Lanna’s faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was the most important thing in her life. She loved her God Jehovah and, while respecting the religious differences in others, she was always eager to share knowledge of Jehovah and the Bible with everyone she met. Lanna believed that when she died, she would not go to heaven. Instead, she believed she would simply be “asleep” in the memorial tomb, completely unaware of the passage of time (Ecclesiastes 9:5 & 10), but would remain in God’s Memory with her name written in the “Book of Remembrance” (Malachi 3:16) until she would be resurrected to perfect life on an earth restored to the paradise God had originally created. (John 5:28 & 29) With that firm belief, she was often heard throughout her life right up until her death saying “I will see you in a minute!” In that new world paradise, there will be no wicked people causing any suffering of any kind, all people will be restored to their youthful vigor and perfect health, no one will suffer sickness, no pain of any kind (emotional, mental, or physical), and no more old-age or death either. (Psalm 37:10, 11, & 29 and Revelation 21:3 & 4).
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers William and Leonard Whited and one sister Joyce Kissel. She is survived by her husband Noah Wallace Jr. of Crestline ,Ohio; one daughter Wendy K. (Joseph) Sites of Galion, Ohio; one son Noah (Stephanie) Wallace III of Menomonie, Wisconsin; one granddaughter Katie (Donn) James of Menomonie, Wisconsin; one grandson Tristan Wallace; one great granddaughter Sophia James of Menomonie Wisconsin; 7 sisters: Ruby Morgan of Mansfield, Ohio; Shirley Swihart of Fredericktown, Ohio; Velda Compton of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Rosemary Wallace of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Loretta (Harlan) Zolman of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Faye Armstrong of Galion, Ohio; Sandra Kaye Irey of Galion, Ohio.
Lanna’s Memorial Services will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 3, 2022, located at 915 Portland Way North Galion, Ohio with Brother Denny Weigel giving the Memorial talk at 1:30pm.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society of Mansfield, OH
