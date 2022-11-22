Wendy_K_Sites_Lanna_D_Whited_Wallace_fc98d182-6e66-4ac2-97d1-401f756486f2_img

Lanna D Whited Wallace

     It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.

     Words fail to describe the loss that we feel with Lanna’s death and her absence from us.  Lanna left her mark on her family and friends through her faith, words, actions and love. She would often address her dear friends and family with “Sugar”.  She was so kind, always loving, and extremely patient.  She was not “a taker”, but was “a giver”, who gave far more than she took. Lanna was never too busy to ask how you were doing and then actually sit and listen to your answer. If faced with a daunting task she would somehow turn it into a game that motivated everyone. When making decisions and choices, she was often heard saying “What if everyone did or did not do this?”  This helped her always make certain that her actions would leave the world around her better than when she found it. Lanna was bold and courageous in her ability to have tough conversations with people helping them to face their problem head-on, chin up with determination to overcome it. Lanna was a shining example for her children, grandchildren, and for anyone who knew her.

