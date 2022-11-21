Michael_Lancaster_Lanna_D._Wallace_02a0dc3e-b8e9-46e7-b16c-085303105a51_img

Lanna D. Wallace

Lanna D. Wallace, age 72 of Crestline, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born July 21, 1950 in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. On June 8, 1968 she married Noah Wallace Jr., with whom she remembered each year their 54 years of marriage.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Lanna Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.