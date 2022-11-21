Lanna D. Wallace, age 72 of Crestline, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born July 21, 1950 in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. On June 8, 1968 she married Noah Wallace Jr., with whom she remembered each year their 54 years of marriage.
She dearly loved her family and was at the center of planning friendly gatherings. Lanna worked cleaning houses and she also previously worked at Lowe’s as a cashier and RMR clerk, at target as a cashier and stocking and Home Depot as cashier and trainer. She most recently worked at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio, in environmental services, learning the hospitals requirements for keeping patients in a clean and safe environment till her passing. She also loved visiting her children in different states, especially Illinois and Wisconsin. Often stopping at her favorite country stores and cheese stores in Wisconsin. She was very considerate of other people’s feelings, asking questions and listening. She was very happy to talk to people about the Bible. Her knowledge was exceptionally great, and she read the Bible constantly. She had an exceptional memory. She attended Bible classes, received training and had a lot of love for our Creator. She enjoyed giving people an understanding of what life can and will be from the Bible scriptures! Giving them hope and faith about what God‘s purpose was and is for people on the earth.
Lanna is survived by her husband, Noah Wallace Jr.; daughter, Wendy K (Wallace), Sites, and son-in-law, Joseph B Sites of Galion, Ohio; son, Noah Wallace III and a daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Wichterman) Wallace of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; a grandson, Tristan Wallace, a granddaughter, Katie Wallace James and her husband, Don James and one great granddaughter, Sophie James. seven sisters, Ruby Morgan, Velda Compton, Shirley Swihart, Loretta Zolman, Rosemary Wallace, Faye Armstrong and Kaye Irey and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, too numerous to list.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joyce Kissel and two brothers, William L. “Bill” Whited and Leonard W Whited.
Friends may attend a memorial service at the Galion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 915 Portland Way N., Galion, OH 44833 at 1:30 PM December 3, 2022. Voluntary memorial contributions can be made at Galion Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Lanna Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.