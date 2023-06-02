Hope_Hensley_L._Jean_(Wendling-Stevens)_Baughman_06be18b8-3e02-435a-a82d-140b3971e0fd_img

L. Jean (Wendling-Stevens) Baughman

L. Jean (Wendling-Stevens) Baughman, 98, of Mount Gilead, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born April 7, 1925 in Morrow County to the late Horace and Oral (Bockover) Jenkins.

Jean was a beautiful and kind woman who was loved by many. She enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandchildren. Jean previously was a model for appliances at Westinghouse and retired from working at Ohio Brass Company as sales executive and secretary. She was a founding member of the Mansfield Business Women’s Association. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Habitat of Humanity for 10 years. She also volunteered for work in Fort Meade, Maryland. Jean was a proud mother of four sons and a daughter. Her sons served in the U.S. Marine Corp. in Vietnam. Upon their safe return, all of them became Mansfield Police Officers.

To plant a tree in memory of L. Baughman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.