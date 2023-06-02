L. Jean (Wendling-Stevens) Baughman, 98, of Mount Gilead, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born April 7, 1925 in Morrow County to the late Horace and Oral (Bockover) Jenkins.
Jean was a beautiful and kind woman who was loved by many. She enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandchildren. Jean previously was a model for appliances at Westinghouse and retired from working at Ohio Brass Company as sales executive and secretary. She was a founding member of the Mansfield Business Women’s Association. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Habitat of Humanity for 10 years. She also volunteered for work in Fort Meade, Maryland. Jean was a proud mother of four sons and a daughter. Her sons served in the U.S. Marine Corp. in Vietnam. Upon their safe return, all of them became Mansfield Police Officers.
Jean is survived by her children, James (Jane) Wendling and Jan (Pam) Wendling; son-in-law, Gene York; daughter-in-law, Candy Wendling; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many cherished family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Wendling Sr.; second husband, William Stevens; third husband, Harold Baughman; children, John Wendling, Joseph Wendling and Mitzie York; and brothers, Charles (Richard) Jenkins and Lowell Jenkins.
A gathering and celebration of life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or to The Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.