Khiren “Kyro” Willis passed this life April 25, 2023. Khiren was born January 24, 2001 in Mansfield, OH to Rochelle Willis and Akil Wade.
Khiren had a beautiful smile and a set of eyes that can look straight through you. He enjoyed being an amazing father to his daughter, hanging out with friends, & taking care of his “granny Gail” . Kyro had a beautiful spirit and was known to reach out to people saying “I was just checking on you”. His energy and efforts to hold people up when they’re down, will be forever missed.
Khiren is survived by his daughter, Kaior Brielle Bradley-Willis; parents, Rochelle (Rodger Smith) Willis, and Akil Wade; siblings, Danny Brown Jr., Rogiana Smith, Avondre Swope, Asjon Swope, Tajiuna Lindsay, and Sylas Miller; grandparents, Betsey “Gail” Willis, Ronnie (Carol) Rembert, and Elizabeth Whitten; great-grandmother, Claudia Chapman; girlfriend, Schlaun Bowens; bonus son, Santana Bowens; special friends, Nuk Black, Tory Standford Jr, Erica Johnson and Bandsfield; numerous aunts and uncles including a special uncle, Rodney Willis and Akeem Wade.
Khiren was proceeded in death by his “Paw Paw” Milton Whitten III; and best friend, Dontarious “Bullet” Sylvester.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Providence Baptist Church, 112 W. Sixth St. Funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Mark Cobb.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Willis family.
