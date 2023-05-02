Angie_Benedict_Khiren_“Kyro”_Willis_c1df39b6-718e-4b59-af2e-1dce346d7add_img

Khiren “Kyro” Willis

Khiren “Kyro” Willis passed this life April 25, 2023.  Khiren was born January 24, 2001 in Mansfield, OH to Rochelle Willis and Akil Wade.

Khiren had a beautiful smile and a set of eyes that can look straight through you. He enjoyed being an amazing father to his daughter, hanging out with friends, & taking care of his “granny Gail” . Kyro had a beautiful spirit and was known to reach out to people saying “I was just checking on you”. His energy and efforts to hold people up when they’re down, will be forever missed.

