Kevin Aaron Hootman Sr., 57, of Butler Ohio, born September 30,1965 was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2023. He loved his children and grandchildren and spent a lot of time with them even as they grew older. Kevin was an avid fisherman who loved going to different lakes to try and catch the next big one. He loved the outdoors and camping just as much.
He is survived by his children Denise Williams,9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Kimberly Hootman (Billy) and 2 grandchildren, Roberta Hootman (Matt) and 3 grandchildren, Leah Hootman (Tom) and 3 grandchildren and 1 adopted grandson, and Kevin Hootman Jr. and 2 grandchildren all of Mansfield. His surviving siblings are Sharon (Ron) Hicks of Mansfield, Shirley (Matt) Phillips of Bellville, Gerald (aka Adair) Hootman of Perrysville, Kenneth (Arita) Hootman of Butler, Phillip Hootman of Mansfield, and Rhonda Fowler (Mark Jaynes) of Mansfield, along with countless nieces and nephews and lots of friends. He never knew a stranger. Special friends former wife Roberta Horner whom he was married to for 27 years of Mansfield, and Lisa Schrock of Mansfield.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Wanda Hootman, his father Gerald Hootman, brother Edwin Hootman, Grandmaw Cline, nephew’s Jessie Craft and Junior Rheinbolt, and niece Jennifer Hootman, and exactly 1 year and 2 months to the day brother in law Eugene Horner.
Dad we love you and miss you so much. Gone from our sight but not our hearts. Your memory will live with us forever. We will never forget you.
Friends and Family will be welcomed by his children on June 11, 2023 at 1 pm at Marshall Park in Ontario (pavilion 1).
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kevin Hootman, Sr.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
