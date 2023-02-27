Kenton "Ken" Brown

Passing peacefully into the presence of the Lord, Kenton W. “Ken” Brown of Bellville, Ohio died February 25, 2023 at the Inn at Ashland Woods in Ashland after a long illness. Born August 14, 1945 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Wilbur E. and Helen M.(Dlesk) Brown, Ken graduated from Warren Consolidated High School in 1963, excelling in football and earning all-OVAC honors. One of the fastest players in Ohio, he was recruited by Paul “Bear” Bryant to play at the University of Alabama and held a full scholarship offer to Indiana University. Instead, he chose to stay home and raise a family in the Lord.
Serving God was not just something Ken gave lip service to; Christ was not only his Saviour, He was Lord of his life and that was reflected in the way that he lived and the example that he set for his family. Ken was a founding member of the Clear Creek Church of God in Ashland, and until his illness progressed he was there every time the doors were open.
Married for 44 years, Ken and his loving wife, Cathy, moved from Tiltonsville, Ohio to Bellville in 1985 and lovingly raised their blended family of four children together. They enjoyed many happy years in church, traveling together, and attending grandchildrens’ activities. Ken worked for H&H Supply in Mansfield, retiring after 30 years in HVAC service. He enjoyed many years videotaping Clear Fork High School football games and other events for the school, as well as capturing special wedding days for many happy couples with his business, Ken’s Video.
Survivors include his wife Cathy, sons Brian (Susan) Brown of Boston, Kentucky, Chad (Jennifer) Brown of Ashland, Ohio, Bradley Zoladz of Morgantown, West Virginia,and daughter Michelle (Chris) Carver of Mansfield, Ohio, brothers-in-law John (Mary Kay) Wensyel of Wheeling, West Virginia and Mike (Debra) Wensyel of Saint Cloud, Florida, and sister-in-law Pat Wensyel of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren include Julia (Seth) Yoder, Rowan Brown, Aaron Brown, Rachel (Jacob) Tharp, Kimberly Carver, Ashley Carver, Nathan Brown, Jessica Zoladz, Christopher Carver, Courtney Carver, Haley Zoladz, and Jared Brown. In addition, he was the great-grandfather of five, another due in May, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cary Brown of Boston, Kentucky, brother and sister-in-law Larry & Cheryl “Cherry” Brown of Mansfield, Ohio and brother-in-law Bill Wensyel of McMurray, Pennsylvania.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 3rd from 4-8pm and 10am March 4th at Snyder Funeral Homes Bellville Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 11am, officiated by Pastor Tim Yoder of Clear Creek Church of God, Ashland. Interment to follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s honor to St. Jude’s Research hospital or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
