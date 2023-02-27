Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Kenton_"Ken"_Brown_dc677426-a7c8-44c7-83d3-e76da8ff9d8e_img

Kenton "Ken" Brown

Passing peacefully into the presence of the Lord, Kenton W. “Ken” Brown of Bellville, Ohio died February 25, 2023 at the Inn at Ashland Woods in Ashland after a long illness.  Born August 14, 1945 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Wilbur E. and Helen M.(Dlesk) Brown, Ken graduated from Warren Consolidated High School in 1963, excelling in football and earning all-OVAC honors.  One of the fastest players in Ohio, he was recruited by Paul “Bear” Bryant to play at the University of Alabama and held a full scholarship offer to Indiana University.  Instead, he chose to stay home and raise a family in the Lord.

Serving God was not just something Ken gave lip service to; Christ was not only his Saviour, He was Lord of his life and that was reflected in the way that he lived and the example that he set for his family.  Ken was a founding member of the Clear Creek Church of God in Ashland, and until his illness progressed he was there every time the doors were open.

