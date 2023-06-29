Kenneth Majoy of Mansfield passed away at the age of 94.
Ken was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Mansfield as a young boy.
Truly a citizen of Mansfield, he spent his whole life here as a leader and servant to his community. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Terry Stoodt. Ken was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
Ken started his working career at Mansfield Typewriter, joined Allprints Photo where he worked for 36 years, becoming president in 1963. Under his leadership, he grew Allprints into an important company and employed thousands of employees.
During his lifetime as a Mansfield citizen, he devoted thousands of hours helping others, volunteering, giving his time and expertise. He was a servant/leader in Sertoma for 60 years, an organization dedicated to supporting deaf children. For 20 years, he volunteered at Children Services, helping and counseling underprivileged adults and children. He was a 28 year member and volunteer of SCORE, where he provided business counseling. Through SCORE, he counseled prisoners at MANCI who were close to release. Ken was on the board of the YMCA for 16 years.
In his youth, Ken spent time at the Friendly House, later helping build Hidden Hollow Camp. Mansfield is truly a better community because of the many years and thousands of hours of community service Ken provided. He truly made a difference.
Ken and Terry and their extended family enjoyed many days/weekends living the boating life at Lake Erie. For 35 years, most summer weekends were spent “at the lake” with family and friends.
Ken Majoy — A life well lived.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years Terry, two children, Jackie Carbetta and Chris Majoy and daughter in law, Marlene, three grandsons, Matt (Stephanie)and Brian (Veronica) Carbetta and Taylor Majoy, three great grandchildren Isabella, Maddy and Angelo. He is also survived by his sister, Loretta, nieces and numerous cousins, especially Pete and Diane Bookman.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Tony, his brothers Karl and Richard and his nephew Karl.
Friends may call Saturday July 8, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Snyder Funeral Home Marion Avenue Chapel where a service will begin at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friendly House or Hidden Hollow Camp in Ken's name
