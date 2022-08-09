Kenneth Eugene Thompson, 72, of Galion passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Kenneth was born in Galion on May 9, 1950, to the late Willis and Bertha (Knipp) Thompson. He married Arnella Pangborn on June 27, 1998, and she survives.
Kenneth graduated from Galion High School and retired from Custom Hardwoods in Mansfield. He attended Taylortown Community Church in Shelby. Kenneth was a kindhearted man. He was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, and grandchildren. Kenneth loved working with wood and making things. He loved to joke and make people laugh and smile.
In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his children; Hiedi (Brian) Robinson of North Richland Hills, Texas, Brian (LeeAnn) Thompson of Cromwell, Connecticut, Christina (Sean) Laird of Mansfield, Crystal Thompson-Schriner of Ashland, Michael (Melanie) Taylor Waterboro, Maine, Kathy McDonald of Michigan, and Camille Sargent of Mansfield, Brian Sargent of Galion; grandchildren; Justin Staats, Katlynn Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Joshua Thompson, Brianna Thompson, Victoria Schriner, Samantha Jones, Marlena McDonald, Madison McDonald, Megan McDonald, Sarah McDonald, Sophia McDonald, Deidra Taylor, Cody Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor, Desiree Marks, Jonathan Marks, Delilah Marks, Adilaida Marks, Rylee Sargent, Brooklyn Sargent, Brayden Sargent and McKenna Sargent Kastran; 5 great-grandsons; and siblings; William (Melissa) Thompson of North Carolina and Shirley (Craig) Utter of New Mexico.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister Joyce Jenkins.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Taylortown Community Church; 2656 Taylortown Rd. Shelby, Ohio 44875. The funeral service will be held immediately following with Pastor Doug Tackett officiating.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Esophageal Cancer Action Network; P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Those wishing to share a memory of Kenneth or send condolences to the Thompson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Eugene Thompson.
