Kenneth E. Kneuss Jr, 84, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Kenneth was born October 17, 1938, in Dover, Ohio, to Kenneth E. Kneuss, Sr. and Ruth M. Chaney (Hoover-Roseberry).
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a foreman at Empire Detroit Steel for 15 years, and belonged to the Liederkranz, Moose, and Amvets. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, and Nascar. Kenneth was loved by everyone he came in contact with, always making sure to brighten their day no matter what they may have been going through.
He is survived by two children, Kenneth S. Kneuss and Michelle Gibson; six grandchildren, Nina Gibson, Jason Gibson, Earl Moore, Jeremy Wisenbarger, Rusty Wisenbarger, and Matthew Kneuss; four great-grandchildren, Heather Gibson, Holly Gibson, Cole Wisenbarger, and Samson Wisenbarger; and nieces and nephews, Debra Schooley, Charles Meese, Terry Meese, Roxanne Johnson, Marsha, Donna, and Kim
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his partner, Sherry Dickerson; three sisters, Margaret, June, Carol; and four half-sisters, Donna, Sarah, Mary, and Barbara.
Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Richland Co. Joint Veterans Burial Detail will perform full military honors.
