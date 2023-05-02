Kenneth "Doug" Mabee

Kenneth Douglas “Doug” Mabee passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield. He was 79.
He was born September 6, 1943 in Mansfield to parents Kenneth W. and Doris J. (Goodenough) Mabee.
Doug enjoyed watching old westerns like Bonanza and anything with John Wayne. He also enjoyed listening to old gospel hymns. He attended Mansfield 1st EPC and loved his church. Doug was a big coffee drinker and loved spending time with his family. But above all else, he loved his Ohio State Football. He was an avid fan and would never miss a game.
He is survived by his brothers Rick & Sharon Mabee and Steve & Diane Mabee; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; the staff members of Richland Newhope Residential Department and RNI Inc.; special friend Mr. and Mrs. Norman Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, special aunt and uncle Bob & Char Mabee and cousin Bobby Mabee.
Calling hours will take place Monday, May 8, 2023 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a funeral service starting promptly at 12 p.m. All guests are encouraged to wear their Ohio State gear as it is what Doug would have wanted. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to Mansfield 1st EPC (please send donations to: 399 S. Trimble Rd, Mansfield OH 44906)
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Mabee family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
