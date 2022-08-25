Kenneth David Stephens, known to his family as David and work family as Kenny, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. He was 65.
David was born on May 11, 1957 in Willard to Kenneth and Alberta (Sexton) Stephens and was a 1976 graduate of Plymouth High School. Kenny dedicated over 35 years of service to Voisard Manufacturing in Shiloh, where he still currently worked under the GB Fabrications ownership.
Racing was something David thoroughly enjoyed. He grew up at the racetracks every weekend as part of the pit crew for his dad- the same pit crew that is now reunited again in Heaven. All-in-all, David was a genuinely good person who would do anything for not only those he worked with but anyone who needed it.
On June 22, 1980, David married his wife of 42 years, Linda J. (Hartz) Stephens and she survives. Also surviving are his daughters: Ashley (Bobby) Prichard and Jamie Stephens (Justin Fields), both of Shelby; step-granddaughter: Carrie Prichard of Amherst; mother: Alberta (Sexton) Stephens; sisters: Darlene Tackett, Sherry (Shannon) Perry, and Penny (Ted) Zachariah; special nephew: Brad Crose; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his father, Kenneth Stephens, David was preceded in death by his siblings: Christine Stephens, Kimmie Perez, and Bruce Stephens; and his canine companion: Stacy.
The family would like to thank his GB Family, Cass, Bloominggrove, and Shiloh Rescue Squad and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital for all their efforts and care of David in his final moments.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 11am-1pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services for David will immediately follow at 1 pm. Rev. O. Douglas Tackett will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate.
