Hope_Hensley_Kenneth_C._Stubbs_d592c77d-4915-422d-a30a-b7e3fb044c1c_img

Kenneth C. Stubbs

Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs.

Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from Corpad Packaging Company where he was a press operator and one of the first employees to begin working at the plant. Kenneth enjoyed blue grass music and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wild Cats. He loved fishing, deer hunting, traveling out west and his dogs. 

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Stubbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.