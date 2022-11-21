Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs.
Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from Corpad Packaging Company where he was a press operator and one of the first employees to begin working at the plant. Kenneth enjoyed blue grass music and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wild Cats. He loved fishing, deer hunting, traveling out west and his dogs.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth B. Stubbs; five grandchildren, Roberta (Chris) May, Jack Whipple, Jason (Tiffany) Stubbs, Rebecca (Elijah) Foss and Leslie Ramey; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota Ramey, Morgan Welch, Drake Stubbs, Hunter Foss, Harper Foss, Codie Brewster, Cahlah (Jeremy) Swank and Shelbie May; six great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cathie Stubbs; and beloved dog, Maggie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Fryman) Stubbs who passed in 2003; five siblings; and son, William Daniel Stubbs who passed in 2008.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, OH 44902. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad prior to the gathering beginning at 4:00 p.m.
