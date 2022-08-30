Kay Frances Robinson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Kay Frances Robinson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Kay was born on October 3, 1941 in Boone County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Samuel and Lona (Legg) Hubbard. Kay retired from United Telephone, after retiring, she worked at Mansfield General Hospital as a phone operator and Round-A-Clock answering service. Kay valued her family and found the time she spent with them to be very special, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid reader, Kay also enjoyed bird watching, watching the hummingbirds, and being with her dog, Biscuit. Kay was a member of Bellville American Legion Women’s Auxillary.
Kay is survived by her children, Hartsel Lee (Deb) Robinson Jr., Ron (Rhonda) Robinson, and Babette (Scott) Denman; her grandchildren, Derek Robinson, Misti (Elaine) Robinson, Alex (Maggie) Denman and Dr. Megan (Zach) Barcroft; her great-grandchildren, Lily, Rowan, and Chloe Kay Denman; her sisters-in-law, Loretta June Simmons and Barbara Hubbard; her brother-in-law, Bradford (Debbie) Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years, Hartsel Robinson Sr.; and her siblings, Naomi Burford, Nancy Tappe, Lola Graham, Maggie Bower, Mary Abbott, Bill Hubbard, Jack Hubbard, Richard Hubbard and Charles Hubbard.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-3:00 pm and 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Mike Wilson will officiate funeral services at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Kay will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Director-Diamond Street Home
