Kathryn Ann Beilstein was born February 24, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio to Dr. Edward H. Beilstein and Phyllis J. Beilstein. She passed away at Ohio Health Mansfield on February 15, 2023.
She attended Brinkerhoff Elementary School and graduated from Ontario High School. She enjoyed being a counselor at Hidden Hollow Camp.
Kathy attended Colorado State University, graduated from Ashland College and immediately enrolled in Akron University School of Law, to attain her juris doctor degree. Shortly thereafter, she established a law practice in Georgetown, Colorado. Eventually returning to Mansfield, Kathy participated in several different law firms. She served a term on Mansfield City Council. Kathy enjoyed traveling all over the world and participated in the Mansfield Sister City program where she was able to travel to Japan.
She was an active participant in the Foster Parent program in Mansfield for many years. Kathy enjoyed her pet animals including ferrets, skunks, cats, and several rescue Afghan hounds as well as horses, including one named Snapper! Kathy enjoyed skiing and was previously a member of the Clearfork Ski Patrol.
Kathy always looked forward to Sundays. Over the years she was active at First Presbyterian Church, Grace Fellowship and was currently attending Mosaic Church and participating in a Bible Study group there.
Kathy enjoyed a large group of acquaintances, and a small group of special friends including Regina, Sherry and Bill.
She is survived by brothers, Steve (Lisa) Beilstein and Dr. Doug (Mardy) Beilstein and several nieces and nephews. Kathy passed on to her heavenly home on February 15, 2023.
A sincere thank you to the multitude of care givers at Ohio Health Mansfield, for their valiant efforts and care for Kathy during her hospital stay.
A memorial service will take place at a future date.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society, Ontario, Ohio
