Kathleen Myra Reece, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Kathleen, affectionately known as Kay by her friends and family and as “Babe” by her adoring husband, was born on January 12, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine (Lehman) Russell. Kay was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. When her husband, George, pastored she was very active and she volunteered for many years at the church food pantry. A true servant, Kay was gentle and always kind. Kay’s favorite thing in life was being a wife and mother. She loved and adored her family and cherished time spent together making many fond memories. One of her favorite things to do was attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and other events. Kay enjoyed staying fit and loved going to the gym. She met with her classmates of the class of 1953, “The Club”, every year to catch up.
She leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her husband of 68 plus years, George Reece; her children, Stephanie (Todd) Kiger, Shelli Caruthers, George (Carol) Reece III, Garrick (Kim) Reece, and Garth (Chrissy) Reece; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Mert. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Gail Shiefer.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Her husband, George, will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Fund at Foursquare Gospel Church, 383 Davidson St. Mansfield, OH 44907.
