Kathleen Mae Straka, age 93, of Shelby, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Kathleen was born January 28, 1929 in Shelby to Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1947 graduate of Shelby High School. Kathleen had worked for the Shelby Sales Book Company, Roethlisberger Transfer Company, and ultimately retired from the Mansfield News Journal. She also babysat and did housework for many area families.
Kathleen was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and longtime member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Throughout her life, Kathleen and her family were active with Pro-Life Ohio, Inc. She also was a member of the John Birch Society, liked putting together puzzles and researching genealogy of her family history, and had enjoyed painting portraits of her father’s photography.
Kathleen is survived by her son: R. Myron (Bonny) Straka of Curtice, Ohio; Paula Straka of Shelby; sister; Janice Davis of Mansfield; brother: Lawrence (Joan) Allwine of Colorado; sisters-in-law: Dolores Allwine and Elsie Allwine; caretakers and friends: Barb Castor and Barb Studer; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. On July 3, 1950 Kathleen married Paul Albert Straka and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2013. Her parents; 3 brothers: John Allwine, Francis Allwine, and Richard Allwine; and 2 sisters: Rosemary Gross and Eleanor Rietschlin also preceded her in death.
Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 12 noon-1 pm at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where her funeral mass will immediately follow at 1 pm. Fr. Chris Mileski will officiate with burial following in the church cemetery. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
