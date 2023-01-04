Jake_Penwell_Kathleen_Mae_Straka_4cb4ae4b-e3c8-4767-abf7-9f56806ef9a1_img

Kathleen Mae Straka

Kathleen Mae Straka, age 93, of Shelby, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

Kathleen was born January 28, 1929 in Shelby to Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1947 graduate of Shelby High School. Kathleen had worked for the Shelby Sales Book Company, Roethlisberger Transfer Company, and ultimately retired from the Mansfield News Journal. She also babysat and did housework for many area families.

