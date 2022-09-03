Kathleen Elizabeth Patterson, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home, Ontario Estates, Walker Lake Road.
Kathleen was born October 31, 1930 in Mansfield and lived most of her life in the Mansfield area. She was employed at Stevens Mfg/Essex Mfg in Lexington, Ohio.
Kathleen was a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital for 12 years. She loved golfing and fishing with her late husband, Harold.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Harold R. and Margaret Patterson of Mansfield and Thomas E. and Carol Patterson of Twinsburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Beth Ann and Randy Durr; six loving grandchildren; numerous loving great grandchildren; one loving great great grandson; and her special friend, Juanita Hinton.
In addition to her parents, Frank and Julia (Reiter) Keller, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 1995; her brothers and daughters-in-law, Bob and Winnie Keller and Jim and Claudia Keller; and two brothers-in-law, Terry Traxler and Ron Patterson.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.