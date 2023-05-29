Terri_Herlihy_Katherine_"Katie"_L._Dillon_77dd86db-e27b-4ffd-bd23-0cc4c378a0c5_img

Katherine "Katie" L. Dillon

Katherine “Katie” L. Dillon, 98, of Mansfield passed away May 27, 2023 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Katie was born May 23, 1925 in Ashland to Alfred and Fern Reinhart Bartley and grew up in the one -bedroom farmhouse with her nine brothers and sisters.  She was into her crafts for all of her life whether it was making quilts or items for a craft show she always stayed busy with that.  Katie enjoyed babysitting and any time she could be with children – especially her grand and great-grandkids, along with listening to books on tape.  Her true love was all of her family and friends; she had a heart of gold and loved everyone she came in contact with.

