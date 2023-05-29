Katherine “Katie” L. Dillon, 98, of Mansfield passed away May 27, 2023 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
Katie was born May 23, 1925 in Ashland to Alfred and Fern Reinhart Bartley and grew up in the one -bedroom farmhouse with her nine brothers and sisters. She was into her crafts for all of her life whether it was making quilts or items for a craft show she always stayed busy with that. Katie enjoyed babysitting and any time she could be with children – especially her grand and great-grandkids, along with listening to books on tape. Her true love was all of her family and friends; she had a heart of gold and loved everyone she came in contact with.
Survivors include her daughters Sharon Herlihy of Mansfield and Patricia Knisely of Knightdale, NC; grandchildren: Terri (Mike) Herlihy-Clark, James (Jared) Knisely, Racheal (Dan) Froelich, Michael (Allyson) Knisely, Rob (Cinthia) Dillon, Mark (Kam) Dillon; great grandchildren: Katelyn, Marcella, Alyssa (Robbie), Patrick, Emily, Conrad, Stella, Courtney, Colby, Kaia, Rylee; daughter-in-law Rosalind (Dave) Dillon; brothers Hershel (Virginia) Bartley, Sam Bartley; sisters-in-law Rita Heuss, Betty Bartley; many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Dillon; son Robert E. Dillon; sons-in-law Paul Herlihy, James Knisely; sisters Margaret Truex, Martha Hamilton; brothers Francis, Robert, Clayton, Calvin, and Leroy Bartley; and 3 still borns.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00pm, at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. A funeral service will then be held at the funeral home at 4:00pm. Burial will be held Monday, June 5 at 11:00am in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Miss Ohio Scholarship Program c/o Paul Herlihy Memorial Fund, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Southern Care Hospice.
