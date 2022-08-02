Katherine Elizabeth Deck, age 90, of Lakeville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster, Ohio. She was born on April 18, 1932, in Big Prairie, Ohio, to the late John and Ethel (Wachtel) Lemon.
Katherine graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, George Deck on September 8, 1951. Her main job was taking care of her children as a homemaker for many years. Katherine enjoyed her time at the Lakeville Speedway in the ticket office. She loved line dancing and crocheting in her younger years.
Katherine is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Bob) Esselburn, Linda (Jim) Wilson; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Katherine is preceded in death by her sons, Tom, Jerry, Larry and Terry Deck; granddaughter, Jamie Rimel; and 10 siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 10-11 am with the funeral service starting at 11 am at the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, 123 N. Market Street Loudonville, Ohio 44942 with Pastor Beth Heath officiating. Burial will follow in Newkirk Cemetery in Shreve, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to: LifeCare Hospice; 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio, 44691.
