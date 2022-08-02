Maggie_Allred_Katherine_Elizabeth_Deck_282674a9-7b32-40a3-9165-37145b75d221_img

Katherine Elizabeth Deck

Katherine Elizabeth Deck, age 90, of Lakeville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster, Ohio.  She was born on April 18, 1932, in Big Prairie, Ohio, to the late John and Ethel (Wachtel) Lemon. 

Katherine graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, George Deck on September 8, 1951.  Her main job was taking care of her children as a homemaker for many years. Katherine enjoyed her time at the Lakeville Speedway in the ticket office.  She loved line dancing and crocheting in her younger years. 

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Deck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.