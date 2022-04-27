Katharina Engel, 100, of Mansfield passed away peacefully April 25, 2022 at the Waterford of Mansfield.
Kathie was born April 13, 1922 in Stefansfeld, Yugoslavia to John and Katharina Meininger and attended school up to the eighth grade, before going to work in the fields of her village. She migrated to Mansfield in 1951 and worked at the North American Knitting Mill until her retirement.
Kathie was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, and attended services at the Waterford until her passing. She and her late husband were avid gardeners and had received awards from the Men’s Garden Club. She was also known for her annual garage sales where many customers would return year after year to obtain plants for their gardens, because of their high quality. Kathie was a past member of the Mansfield Liederkranz, and enjoyed the many great times dancing and listening to the many different polka bands.
Kathie is survived by her niece, Carla Waleri (Terry Shaffer), nephew Henry Koch (Betsy), niece-in-law Diane Koch, and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Engel, her sister and brother-in-law Anna Meininger Koch Waleri and Phillip Waleri, her brother Jacob Meininger, her nephew Jacob Koch, and great nephew Douglas Koch.
Ich gehe heim zum Herrn Vater meinem und zu meiner familie.
The family will receive condolences at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street, Mansfield, Ohio, on Saturday morning from 9-10am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
