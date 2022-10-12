Angie_Benedict_Karla_Lynette_Dotson_f2037237-7dde-42eb-a2bb-1f0b7205e0ec_img

Karla Lynette Dotson

Karla Lynette Dotson left this world peacefully in her home, on October 11, 2022 with loving family, friends, and care givers at her side.  She battled breast cancer for the last 3 years and was a true warrior.

She was born on July 25, 1961 to Emory Dotson and Maxine (Perkins) Blackwelder and was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Gene and Judy Dotson.

