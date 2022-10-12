Karla Lynette Dotson left this world peacefully in her home, on October 11, 2022 with loving family, friends, and care givers at her side. She battled breast cancer for the last 3 years and was a true warrior.
She was born on July 25, 1961 to Emory Dotson and Maxine (Perkins) Blackwelder and was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Gene and Judy Dotson.
Karla was a 1979 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and lived in the area most of her life. She is remembered for her long hair, tattoos, and hats.
She previously worked at Gorman Rupp in Bellville and most recently worked several years at Tyco Electronics in Mansfield. She was loved by everyone she worked with and is remembered for her frequent food gifts. The family is forever grateful for the “tribe” that watched over her and took care of her with their time, energy, compassion, and love.
Karla’s family had four paws!. She loved her dogs of past and present, Aussie, Auggie, Aslan Glass, and Forest Eli Gimp; her cats Frodo Meister, Tia Marie, and Acony Bell and many that preceded her in death. They provided much comfort and companionship throughout her life.
Karla is survived by siblings Pamela Davis, Craig Dotson, and Natalie (Patrick) Lentz, nephews Ethan Davis and Joren Lentz; and stepmother Candy Brenner.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Oak Grove Memorial Park at 2:00 pm conducted by Chaplain Daniel Porter. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 2291 W 4th St. Suite G, Ontario, OH, 44906 or Stop Cat Shelter, 1152 Lexington Ave. Mansfield, OH, 44907. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Dotson family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.