Karl Egner

Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield.
Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years.
Karl was a member of the Richland County Farm Bureau and was a true outdoorsman. Whether he was fishing, hunting, or camping, Karl loved getting outside to enjoy nature. Family and friends were the most important part of Karl's life, he was notorious for picking at and teasing those he cared about, but everybody knew he was a good sport bringing joy and laughter to the lives of all that knew him.
In addition to his wife, Cindy (Corwin), whom he wed on September 30, 1995, Karl is survived by his mother, Suseann Egner of Shelby; two sons, William "Sparky" Sparkman and Hunter Egner, both of Shelby; a brother Kelvin (Jackie) Egner of Shelby; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Karl was preceded in death by his father, Harold Egner; and a nephew, Brian Egner.
Friends may visit a the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home, Thursday, at 10:30 AM with Pastor Patrick Bailey officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Ag Society attn: Arena Project, 750 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906.
