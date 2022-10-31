Anabel_Montgomery_Karl_Egner_2ff04de5-c96b-4a05-8bed-3669eb581e68_img

Karl Egner

Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield. 

Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years. 

To plant a tree in memory of Karl Egner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.