Hope_Hensley_Karen_Sue_Barker_6966ab91-52ba-449f-b26f-3bfdbf0e9923_img

Karen Sue Barker

Karen Sue Barker, 71, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born in Ashland, Ohio on March 2, 1951 to the late Herbert and Edna (Hochstettler) Robbins.

Karen retired from Therm-O-Disc. She was an avid fan of sports, especially of the Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes, and enjoyed watching wrestling. She loved to travel and attending live music shows at the Grand Ole Opry. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #422 in Shelby, Ohio. 

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.