Karen Sue Barker, 71, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born in Ashland, Ohio on March 2, 1951 to the late Herbert and Edna (Hochstettler) Robbins.
Karen retired from Therm-O-Disc. She was an avid fan of sports, especially of the Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes, and enjoyed watching wrestling. She loved to travel and attending live music shows at the Grand Ole Opry. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #422 in Shelby, Ohio.
Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married the love of her life, Willard Barker, on July 17, 1981. The many moments of laughter and memories shared with Karen will forever be cherished in the lives of those she loved.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Willard Barker; children, Andrew Barker and Jennifer (Shaun) Mapes; siblings, Sharon Robbins, Tom Robbins, Deb Scott and Valerie Bolen; grandsons, Dylan Mapes, Logan Mapes and Kayne Barker. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Earl Tackett officiating. There will be an urn committal at a later date at Oak Grove Memorial Park.
