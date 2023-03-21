Karen S. Morris

Karen Sue Morris, 64, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
She was born July 16, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late James Edward Sr. and Ruby Leona (Holland) Gray. She was a 1976 graduate of Bucyrus High School, where she excelled in volleyball, track and played trombone in the band. While running track, Karen was proud to have broken the school record in the 400-meter run. A record that stood for several years. Karen worked for several years at General Electric before hiring in at Timken and worked there until injuring herself in 2006.
On July 12, 2001 she married Scott A. Morris and he survives. She is also survived by her children, Shad (Carrie) Rahm and Shawn Rahm; grandchildren, whom she adored, Takiyah Wright, Tyson Wright, Jacob Rahm, Chase Rahm, Parker Rahm and Grace Cooley; great grandchildren, Kingston Sinnes, Bhodie Wright, Lanora Wright and Laurell Wright; brother, Jim (Vickie) Gray and their two children, Andy Gray and Mallory Seif. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gray.
Karen had a big heart and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was particularly fond of her pets; Great Danes being her dog of choice, and she always had a cat or two that she cared for. With pets came cleaning, and Karen took excellent care of their home. Over the years, she enjoyed time spent working in her vegetable garden and also enjoyed tending to her sunflowers, orchids and other flowers. Karen handcrafted personalized jewelry as gifts for friends and family and was very knowledgeable about astrology. She enjoyed traveling with Scott to bike shows and prior to her injury was always up for a ride.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, March 27 at Wise Funeral Service. If desired, donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com.
