David_Wise_Karen_S._Morris_7ec1f942-6fe9-460b-9631-44540ff3d5d0_img

Karen S. Morris

Karen Sue Morris, 64, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

She was born July 16, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late James Edward Sr. and Ruby Leona (Holland) Gray. She was a 1976 graduate of Bucyrus High School, where she excelled in volleyball, track and played trombone in the band. While running track, Karen was proud to have broken the school record in the 400-meter run. A record that stood for several years. Karen worked for several years at General Electric before hiring in at Timken and worked there until injuring herself in 2006. 

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.