Karen S. Fromm

Karen Sue Fromm of Shelby passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 81 years old.
She was born in Tiro, Ohio, on July 9, 1941, and proudly shared that birthday with her great-grandson, Kaiden. On July 14, 1962, she married Robert James Fromm, “Jim” to family and “Bob” to those who knew him as an adult, and they shared 41 years of marriage until his passing in 2003. Karen enjoyed card games and could play a mean round of Trouble and Yahtzee. Bitten hard by the gambling bug, she enjoyed several trips to casinos in West Virginia and Las Vegas.
Family road trips over the years were legendary and memorable-mainly for the antics in the car on the way there. Karen was a bowler in her younger years and later became a stalwart watcher of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy”. She was a lifetime fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Second only to her family, was her love for Elvis and she had the time of her life when she and her sister were able to visit his home, Graceland.
Karen is survived by a daughter, Debbi Watkins; three sons, Gary, Larry and Michael Fromm; two granddaughters, Monica Lee and Brittany (John) Gorwood; a great-grandson, Kaiden Lee; a sister, Evalyn Moore; a brother, Dennis Chapman; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Fromm; parents, Kenneth and Pauline Gertrude (Swartz) Chapman; five siblings, Kenneth Wayne Chapman, Joseph Chapman, Beverly Harper, Larry Chapman, and Michael Chapman; and one niece.
Our memories of the times spent together will forever be our greatest treasure.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special thanks and admiration to the nurses, PSAs, respiratory therapists, and nurse practitioners at OhioHealth Mansfield who gave the most loving and devoted care to Karen during her stay. You are all shining lights in times of darkness.
