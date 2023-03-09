Debbi_Watkins_Karen_S._Fromm_dd084ede-bd4f-4eea-bef9-a1f23bd63f7b_img

Karen S. Fromm

Karen Sue Fromm of Shelby passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 81 years old.

She was born in Tiro, Ohio, on July 9, 1941, and proudly shared that birthday with her great-grandson, Kaiden. On July 14, 1962, she married Robert James Fromm, “Jim” to family and “Bob” to those who knew him as an adult, and they shared 41 years of marriage until his passing in 2003. Karen enjoyed card games and could play a mean round of Trouble and Yahtzee. Bitten hard by the gambling bug, she enjoyed several trips to casinos in West Virginia and Las Vegas. 

