Debbi_Watkins_Karen_S._Eichler_ddbda6cc-3c53-46a8-8e75-7e7001727048_img

Karen S. Eichler

Karen S. Eichler, 74, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin in Mansfield where she had received care over the past year for her battle with Alzheimer’s. Special thanks to SouthernCare Hospice for their care of Karen in her final few days.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.