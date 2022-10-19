Karen S. Eichler, 74, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin in Mansfield where she had received care over the past year for her battle with Alzheimer’s. Special thanks to SouthernCare Hospice for their care of Karen in her final few days.
After graduation from Madison High School in 1966, she lived her entire life in Mansfield. She held various jobs throughout the community and had many lifelong friends. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing, all types of arts and crafting, The Ohio State and Cleveland sports teams, and shopping for garage sale treasures.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick P. and Mary K. “Katie” Haley Lybarger; and her nephew, Mark J. Gonter.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Eric and Patti Eichler of Avon Lake, OH, and Troy and Emily Eichler of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Mitchell, Erin, Cayman and Caden Eichler; two step grandchildren, Teddy and Olivia Togliatti; a sister, Sandra (Ronald) Gonter; and nephew, Andrew (Mandy) Gonter, of Geneva.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of life from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland, Ohio. Interment will occur at a future date in a private ceremony at the Columbarium at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
