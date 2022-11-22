Karen Enderle

Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby.
Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica (Steven Shell) Wiparina of New Washington; two granddaughters Taylor (Brandon) Coll Of Tiro and Abigail (Fiancé Ron Bainter) Wiparina of Bucyrus; three great grandchildren Nicholas, Alivia, and Kinsley Coll; and one great granddaughter on the way, Yvonne Bainter; four brothers John (Cheryl) Lykins of Ashland, Bill (Sheila) Lykins of Ft. Worth, TX, Joe (Vickie) Lykins of TN and her twin, Kevin (Joann) Lykins of FL; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas John Enderle in 2003; two brothers, Larry and Gary Lykins, and one sister Genny Adkins.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Merle Dye will officiate with interment held in North Auburn Cemetery in New Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Central Ohio, PO Box 272 Worthington, OH 43085 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
