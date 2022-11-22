Whitley_Ramey_Karen_Enderle_5f9fafc3-5b95-43da-a58f-3884b241e957_img

Karen Enderle

Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby.

Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

