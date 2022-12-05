Kadiah Rachae Looney, 24, of Columbus, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, following a long battle with addiction.
Kadiah was born November 7, 1998, in Portsmouth, Ohio to David Shane Looney and Tasha Denice (Abrams) Looney.
She left behind her beautiful little girl, Kyleigh Renee Peguero; her siblings, Jiles Edgar Looney and Alijah Dawn Looney; three nieces, Sophia, Audianna, and Adalynn; her maternal grandparents, Shirley Ann and Delwood E. Abrams; her paternal grandparents, Brenda Kay Lykins, Glendale Lykins, Gary Looney, and Carol Elaine Looney; aunts, Tabby (Cris) Kelly, Missy (Yogi) Heckert, and Wendy Richards; uncles, Jeff Looney, Jeremy (Kim) Lykins, Chad (Joanna) Lykins, Brad (Shelly) Lykins, and Johnny Lykins; step-uncles, Steve Entler, Trent Bays, and Shane Bays; and numerous cousins, other family members, and friends.
Kadiah was preceded in death by her father, David Shane Looney; uncles, Kelly Lykins and Toney Bays; and many others.
Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. After which she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Riverdale Baptist Church with her uncle, Chad Lykins, officiating.
