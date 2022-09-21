Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
Judy graduated from Willard High School in 1969 and furthered her education by attending Ohio State University and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee where she graduated in 1976 with a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.
Judy’s long time nursing career included employment at Willard Mercy Hospital, Mansfield General Hospital (MedCentral), Mansfield Kidney Center, Associate Professor at North Central State College Nursing Program, Veteran’s Administration Hospital of Charleston, S.C., Medical University of S.C., Humana Med-First of Georgia, Cobb County Sheriff’s Adult Detention Facility, Blue Cross/Shield of Georgia, Met Life United HealthCare of Georgia, Advanced Health Management of Georgia and was currently employed as a legal nurse consultant with Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele Law Firm of Georgia.
Judy had an extremely strong work ethic and consistently strived to go above and beyond all of her employers expectations by providing excellent work. She was also a strong woman of faith in the Lord and devoted many hours in praying for others.
On August 11, 1984 Judy married Timothy G. Kick who survives her. She is also survived by her mother Mollie (Dunn) Simpson, sister Sandra (Tim) Swineford, niece Bree (Zach) Swineford Pershing, nephew Blake Swineford, and great niece Vesper Pershing.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Robert Simpson, brother Thomas Simpson, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. Interment will be private for the family at New Haven Cemetery, New Haven, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Samaritan’s purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Funeral home : Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.