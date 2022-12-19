Debbi_Watkins_Babette_Mullet_3ab40183-6921-4169-b961-db62a15587dc_img

Judith Theisen

Judith Carolyn Theisen, age 82, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born September 18, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the daughter of Charles A. Ashford and Pauline Lyons Ashford.

Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She had resided in Mansfield and Marietta, Ohio and nearly 20 years in Summerville, SC, before returning to Mansfield in 2018 to be closer to her children.

