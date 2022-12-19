Judith Theisen

Judith Carolyn Theisen, age 82, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born September 18, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the daughter of Charles A. Ashford and Pauline Lyons Ashford.
Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She had resided in Mansfield and Marietta, Ohio and nearly 20 years in Summerville, SC, before returning to Mansfield in 2018 to be closer to her children.
Judy was a talented artist and decorator. She painted in many media, principally oil and watercolor, although she also drew and sketched in charcoal and pencil. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed food preparation and presentation for her family and guests. Interior decorating was her passion, always having a project in progress and one line up soon afterwards. Judy loved gardening and feeding her birds immensely. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, always having fun tales to tell about each trip. Christmas was her favorite holiday, bringing decorations out at Halloween, along with Christmas music and pumpkin pies. Above all, people who met or knew Judy will remember her for her fun-loving disposition and wonderful sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family and her constant canine companion, Lilly.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother in a large and extended family. Judy is survived by two children, Lisa K. (Steve) Beilstein and Todd H. Mosier, both of Mansfield; grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, Vanessa, Andrew, Tucker, Grant, Megan and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Easton and Evelyn. She is also survived by three siblings, Paul Gene Ashford, Nancy Ashford Vadakin and Charles W. Ashford. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Theisen; sons, Jeffrey and Tyrone Mosier; and grandson, Benjamin Reid.
As requested by Judy, she will be cremated with her ashes interred in a family plot in Mansfield Memorial Park.
A celebration to honor Judy’s life lived fully will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1285 Winery from 5:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be kindly considered for the American Lung Association or the Humane Society of Richland County in Judy’s honor.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.