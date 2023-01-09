Angie_Benedict_Judith_“Judy”_Anne_Bishop_451895cc-1563-4f76-901e-6b5386ac60fa_img

Judith “Judy” Anne Bishop

Judith “Judy” Anne Bishop, age 79, of Mansfield passed away early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at Brookwood Place in Ashland, Ohio.

She was born January 28, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the youngest of eleven children of the late Florence M. (Parsel) and Russell Carrick. Judy graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961. She worked for 33 years at Kroger as a receiving clerk and cashier. She was also the union steward for the Kroger employees.

