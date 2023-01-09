Judith “Judy” Anne Bishop, age 79, of Mansfield passed away early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at Brookwood Place in Ashland, Ohio.
She was born January 28, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the youngest of eleven children of the late Florence M. (Parsel) and Russell Carrick. Judy graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961. She worked for 33 years at Kroger as a receiving clerk and cashier. She was also the union steward for the Kroger employees.
Judy was fun to be around and enjoyed frequenting casinos, especially the riverboat casinos. She enjoyed bowling, darts and playing cards. Judy was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. Spending time with her family was a favorite activity. Judy was a lifetime member of Amvets Post #26 and a member of the F.O.E. #336.
She is survived by two children, Jody (Randy) Yeater and Paul (Heidi) Bishop; six grandchildren, Courtney Hatfield, Chelsey Bishop, Casey Bishop, Kyle (Cori) Souder, Shane (Ashley) Shepherd and Montana Shepherd; five great-grandchildren, Malynki, Zayne, Braxton, Dustin and Nadeá; a brother-in-law, Mark (Roberta) White; a sister-in-law, Susan (Harry) Cross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Bishop; five brothers, Bud, Gene, Chuck, Don and Jerry; five sisters, Lucille, Doris, Thelma, Helen and Janice; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and other family members.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The memorial service conducted by her brother-in-law, Mark White, will follow at 3:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
