Judith “Judy” A. Jellison, age 87, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Avita Health System – Ontario Hospital.
Judy was born on November 15, 1934, to Robert and Roberta Campbell Long, both of whom are deceased. She married Paul Jellison on May 12, 1956.
Judy was a 1952 graduate of Wadsworth High School and went on to work for Westfield Insurance. She later followed her passion for real estate, being a realtor for over 20 years in Richland County. Upon Paul and Judy’s retirement, they moved to The Villages, FL, where she enjoyed teaching watercolor classes, playing golf, and being with her sisters.
In Florida, she enjoyed attending Hope Lutheran Church, and in Ohio, she enjoyed attending Ontario United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori (Steve) Cole of Goldsboro, NC and their son, Jack; and son, Gary Jellison (Monica Stroud) of Ontario, along with his son, Xander. She is also survived by her siblings, Fran Edmunds, Jeff Long, Jane Young, Sue Kunkel, and Beth Long; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jellison in 2015; brother, Jim Long; and her sister, ClarMonna Klinect.
A private graveside service for Judy will be held in Ontario Cemetery. No visitation will be held per Judy’s request.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
