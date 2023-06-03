Judith Huss

MANSFIELD: Judith found solace and joy in traveling. She was not one to sit still and enjoyed many adventures across the United States. Though Judie may have ventured on her final expedition, her memory will live on in the lives of her family that she loved so dearly.
Judith Kay “Judie” Huss passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 from OhioHealth Mansfield. She was 80.
She was born October 28, 1942 to parents Boyd Watson & Lillian Lucille (Stout) Bell in Mansfield and graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1960.
On June 9, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Bill Huss and they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2017. Now they are together again.
Judith worked at Red Lobster for a short time before working at Therm-O-Disc where she would end up retiring from the workforce.
Judie and Bill enjoyed traveling together across the United States and just loved to go on trips no matter if it was a short one and she would journal about many of these trips. They enjoyed wintering in Florida where they kept a trailer and made many close friends. She also enjoyed reading and tending to flowers but above all else she cherished the precious moments spent with her family, grandchildren and dog Tucker James.
She is survived by daughter Kelly (Al) Danas; grandchildren Kortney, Nik (Ashley) and Grace Danas; great-granddaughter Olivia and her beloved dog Tucker James.
In addition to her parents, Judie was preceded in death by her husband Bill Huss; daughter Carrie Diener and sister Donna Jenkins.
Judie’s family will receive friends Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Judie’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them, or watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
