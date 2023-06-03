Judith Huss

MANSFIELD: Judith found solace and joy in traveling. She was not one to sit still and enjoyed many adventures across the United States. Though Judie may have ventured on her final expedition, her memory will live on in the lives of her family that she loved so dearly.

Judith Kay “Judie” Huss passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 from OhioHealth Mansfield. She was 80.

