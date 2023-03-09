Judith Etter

Judith Ann Etter, 80, longtime Bucyrus area resident, went to be with Jesus Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Kingston of Ashland.
She was born March 9, 1943 in Bucyrus to the late Paul F. and Margaret E. (Kurtz) Kuehnle. Judy graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1961 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Floriculture from The Ohio State University. While at Ohio State, she met Gregory L. Etter and they married on June 18, 1966. The pair spent a short time in Illinois before moving back to Bucyrus where they would call home. They opened K-E (Kuehnle-Etter) Horticulture Center in 1968, where they, along with assistance from her brother, Wayne, grew plants, trees and shrubs as well as dabbled in landscaping. In 1986, they purchased House of Flowers from the Cosgrove family and eventually located the business in downtown Bucyrus. Here, she cared for the community’s floral needs as well as provided stones, chimes, blankets, and other various trinkets until they closed their business in 2019. Judy loved sharing her talents with others as to brighten their day and was also very generous to various events and organizations over the years to help with their cause.
Judy was raised, married in, and an active member of the former Epworth United Methodist Church, where she decorated many cookies for church sales, and created beautiful floral arrangements. She was a longtime member of the Crawford County Concert Association and enjoyed helping her daughter with volunteer work at Lowe-Volk Park.
She had a great love of the outdoors and spent many hours hiking their woods and taking photos of unique plants. They raised Pomeranians for many years and always saw that they kept a couple as pets. Though a “workaholic” and lover of nature, when her OSU Buckeyes took the field, she was often at the “Shoe,” rooting them on to victory, as a 44-year season ticket holder.
Judy is survived by her loving daughter, Joy (Michael Link) Etter-Link of Lexington; son, Grett L. Etter of Naples, Florida; siblings, Carolyn (Randy) Grimm of Fredericktown and Wayne Kuehnle of Galion; brother-in-law, Gary (Barbara) Etter of Xenia; many nieces, nephews and loving friends as well as Poppy, her four-legged companion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg, who passed on May 26, 2000 and one of her favorite Pomeranian companions, Buckeye.
Visitation for Judy will be held from 4 – 7 pm Sunday, March 12 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday at Bucyrus United Methodist Church, 227 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Pastor Becky Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Whetstone Cemetery.
If desired, donations can be made payable to either Crawford Park District or to Gentiva Hospice. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service or at the church on day of services. Expressions of sympathy and memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com.
Funeral home : Wise Funeral Service
