Judith Etter

Judith Ann Etter, 80, longtime Bucyrus area resident, went to be with Jesus Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Kingston of Ashland.

She was born March 9, 1943 in Bucyrus to the late Paul F. and Margaret E. (Kurtz) Kuehnle. Judy graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1961 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Floriculture from The Ohio State University. While at Ohio State, she met Gregory L. Etter and they married on June 18, 1966. The pair spent a short time in Illinois before moving back to Bucyrus where they would call home. They opened K-E (Kuehnle-Etter) Horticulture Center in 1968, where they, along with assistance from her brother, Wayne, grew plants, trees and shrubs as well as dabbled in landscaping. In 1986, they purchased House of Flowers from the Cosgrove family and eventually located the business in downtown Bucyrus. Here, she cared for the community’s floral needs as well as provided stones, chimes, blankets, and other various trinkets until they closed their business in 2019. Judy loved sharing her talents with others as to brighten their day and was also very generous to various events and organizations over the years to help with their cause.  

