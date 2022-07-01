Judith Elizabeth Foss-Boyer, 79, formerly of Mansfield passed away June 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron.
Judy was born February 17, 1943 in Mansfield to Irvin and Elizabeth Mertler Whisler. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Peter's High School where she was a former cheerleader. Judy then went on to graduate from Providence College of Nursing in Sandusky and was a registered nurse at Mansfield General Hospital for over 30 years. Later she volunteered for many hours providing comfort to babies in the NICU. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and hospitalized. Judy was a faith-filled woman with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and spent countless hours praying the rosary. She loved gardening, sewing, painting and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her children whom she was a loving mother to Ryan Scott (Sherry) Foss, Richard Andrew (Heather) Foss, Michelle Marie (Todd) Leonard; cherished Nana to Emily, Ryan, Haley, and Rachel Foss; cookie grandma to Alexa Leonard; dearest sister to Karen Bush; nephews Jeff (Lani) and Mike (Angie) Bush; sister-in-law Annie Foss; nieces Carol and Tracey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Foss, whom she had three children with; husband Pat Boyer; brother-in-laws Raymond Bush and William Foss.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Friends can visit with the family one-hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Kingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.