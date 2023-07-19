Shelly_Judith_Ann_Hampton_f90a3394-6cf7-4a6b-9baf-262fb88ffa66_img

Judith Ann Hampton

Judith Ann Hampton, 84, of Ontario, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born January 17, 1939 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Mack C. and Mildred Jeannette (Cole) Keller.

Judith was a 1957 graduate of Shelby High School and a graduate of Mid-Ohio School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Wedgewood Estates and retired from Mansfield General Hospital following 17 years of service where she was a member of the Auxiliary. Judith was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where she sang in the choir and was an Elder in the church’s Sara Group.

