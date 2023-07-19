Judith Ann Hampton, 84, of Ontario, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born January 17, 1939 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Mack C. and Mildred Jeannette (Cole) Keller.
Judith was a 1957 graduate of Shelby High School and a graduate of Mid-Ohio School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Wedgewood Estates and retired from Mansfield General Hospital following 17 years of service where she was a member of the Auxiliary. Judith was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where she sang in the choir and was an Elder in the church’s Sara Group.
Judith was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, baking, cooking and shopping but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, John (Patti) Spangler; her step daughters, Patricia (Ron) Terry, Greta (Randy) Riddle and July Lee Hampton; three grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her sister, Susan Keller (John Ransone); her sister-in-law, Jane Keller; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hampton; her brother, Mack Clayton Keller II; and a step grandson, Matthew.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 200 West 3rd Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 conducted by Pastor Gregory Bibler. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ or OhioHealth Hospice.
