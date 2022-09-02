Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Judith_A._(Mason)_Burghard_a3705a0b-31ca-4180-b435-641b526d916b_img

Judith A. (Mason) Burghard

Judith A. (Mason) Burghard, 87, of Canal Winchester, and formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Judith was born August 4, 1935, in Springfield, to Harry Sr. and Eva M. (Black) Mason. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. She also enjoyed bingo, word seek puzzles, and doing activities at the senior day center. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She belonged to the community condo association years ago, and developed friendships with others, visiting other homes, playing cards, and sharing meals.

