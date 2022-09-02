Judith A. (Mason) Burghard, 87, of Canal Winchester, and formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Judith was born August 4, 1935, in Springfield, to Harry Sr. and Eva M. (Black) Mason. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. She also enjoyed bingo, word seek puzzles, and doing activities at the senior day center. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She belonged to the community condo association years ago, and developed friendships with others, visiting other homes, playing cards, and sharing meals.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Tim) Steller of Brooklyn, MI and Teri M. (Jim) Musick of Canal Winchester; stepdaughter, Vicki Barber of Mansfield; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two nephews, Michael Mason and Edwin Mason; “adopted daughter”, Shawna L. Beck.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John L. Preston; second husband, Paul Burghard, Sr.; son, Paul L. Burghard, Jr.; infant son, Gregory Johnson; and brother, Harry E. Mason, Jr.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Cemetery.
