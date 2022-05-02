Juan Carlos Miranda, 88, of Mansfield, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born May 20, 1933, in Rosario, Argentina, to the late Pedro and María Paz (Muñoz) Miranda.
Juan Carlos’ parents dedicated him to the Lord as an infant, and he came to know the Lord at an early age. Juan Carlos would meet the love of his life, María Fiorenza, in 1946 at Amenabar Church in Rosario, Argentina. After they graduated from the Buenos Aires Bible Institute, they married on December 3, 1953. They spent the next 63 years together serving as pastors, church planters, Bible teachers, and missionaries.
Coming to the United States in 1957 with his young family, Juan Carlos earned his Bachelor of Theology degree from Olivet Nazarene University, his Master of Divinity from Ashland Theology Seminary, and his Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary. The importance of education was one of Juan Carlos’ core values.
In 1976, he founded the Hispanic Ministries department at the Fuller Institute of Evangelism and Church Growth in Pasadena, California. He and María also planted a number of churches in California and Mexico. He later served as the Director of Hispanic Ministries and Director of Latin American Ministries for the Missionary Board of the Brethren Church (Ashland, Ohio).
Juan Carlos was proud to serve as the producer for his wife, María’s popular radio program, “Para ti Mujer" which was estimated to have reached more than 100 million listeners throughout Latin America, Europe, and the United States.
He published numerous articles in both English and Spanish, but his most important work was his Manual de Iglecrecimiento (Church Growth Manual) which was published in 1985 and was the first book on church growth theory written by a Latin American in Spanish.
Juan Carlos served on numerous boards and executive committees through the years, including leadership positions for Luis Palau’s 1980 crusade in Los Angeles, and Billy Graham’s 1985 crusade in Anaheim, California.
In addition to his ministry roles, Juan Carlos owned a successful Filter Queen business in the 1960s. He was also a lifelong fan of Argentina fútbol, especially his favorite Rosario team, Newell’s Old Boys.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Juan Carlos leaves a legacy of love and devotion to the Lord for all to follow.
He is survived by his five children, Adriana Miranda of Mansfield, Gustavo Miranda of
Mansfield, Samuel (Lynn Newman) Miranda of Huntington Beach, CA, Michael John Miranda (Sheryl) of Mansfield, and Yvonne (Tony) Viscioni of Ontario, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren, Melinda (PJ) Burgett, Alisa Rourke, Zeke (Nury) Miranda, Melody (Christopher) Anderson, Heidi (Mark) Miranda-Jennings, Eben Miranda, Caitlin (Chase) Alt-Mullenix, Jonathan Miranda, Corinne Miranda, Dustin Newman, Kyle Newman, Kelsie Newman, Leandra Viscioni, and Jeremiah Viscioni; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Juan Carlos was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; daughter-in-law, Gladys; his parents; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Burgett.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm Monday, May 2, 2022, at Freedom Ridge Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. The Celebration of Life service, conducted by his son-in-law, Rev. Tony Viscioni, will follow at 1:00pm. Burial in Mansfield Memorial Park will follow the service.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/wappner
