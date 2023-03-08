Joyce Ramsay Gallaway, age 70, of Mansfield passed away Friday February 24, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield hospice care. Born June 27, 1952, in Ashland, Ohio, she was one of three surviving children to the late Dale and Leora (Forbes) Ramsay. Joyce graduated from Crestview High School in 1970. During her high school years she met fellow saxophonist Marvin Gallaway, who soon became her sweetheart, then life partner.
Joyce earned her Bachelor’s degree from Ashland College where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She also earned a Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Joyce taught fifth grade for Crestview Local Schools for thirty years.
She enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends. Joyce enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for loved ones and a variety of non-profit organizations. An avid student of American history, Joyce was an expert on the history of one-room schoolhouses in the Crestview School District. She was also a member of Clay Memorial Lutheran Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her high school sweetheart and husband of forty-nine years, Marvin Gallaway; children, Leeann Poindexter, and Daniel Gallaway; five grandchildren, Ally, Evie, Gracie, Sy, and Glory; sister, Janice (Mike Weirich) Ramsay; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ramsay; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant brother David, and brother Rex Ramsay; grandson Gunnar Gallaway; and son-in-law Joseph Poindexter.
The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday March 11th with funeral service to follow at Clay Memorial Lutheran Church, 1061 Amoy East Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ashland Crestview Music Boosters.
Funeral home : Ohio Memorial and Cremation Society
