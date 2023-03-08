Leeann_Poindexter_Joyce_Ramsay_Gallaway_78d85952-e417-4be9-bba6-8275e8fa78c3_img

Joyce Ramsay Gallaway

Joyce Ramsay Gallaway, age 70, of Mansfield passed away Friday February 24, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield hospice care. Born June 27, 1952, in Ashland, Ohio, she was one of three surviving children to the late Dale and Leora (Forbes) Ramsay. Joyce graduated from Crestview High School in 1970. During her high school years she met fellow saxophonist Marvin Gallaway, who soon became her sweetheart, then life partner.

Joyce earned her Bachelor’s degree from Ashland College where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She also earned a Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Joyce taught fifth grade for Crestview Local Schools for thirty years.

