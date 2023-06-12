Joyce Faye (McNutt) Summers, 66, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, following a long illness.
Joyce was born on September 2, 1956, in Colorado Springs, CO to Richard Lee McNutt and Ella Faye Pace Gibbons. She was loved very much, and she loved everyone, especially her grandsons, who were her joy. Joyce was a member of Connect Church and had a great deal of faith and loved God. She was an avid gardener and was always working in her flower beds. Her favorite flower was hibiscus. Joyce enjoyed the ocean, especially seahorses and decorated her home in ocean theme. She liked art and enjoyed oil painting.
Joyce is survived by one son, Tony (Carrie) Summers of Shelby; two grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew Summers; one sister, Sherrie McClain of Shelby; one brother, Danny McNutt of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins; best friend, Regina Edwards of Mansfield; and best friend and former husband, Bobby Summers of Mansfield.
The family would like to thank Joyce’s niece, Heather Barrows, and great-niece, Annalee Barrows, for the special care they provided for Joyce.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Monica Star Summers; an eight-year-old daughter, Laura Summers; and a brother-in-law, Mike McClain.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Michelle Bailey. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
