Joyce Faye (McNutt) Summers

Joyce Faye (McNutt) Summers, 66, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, following a long illness.

Joyce was born on September 2, 1956, in Colorado Springs, CO to Richard Lee McNutt and Ella Faye Pace Gibbons.  She was loved very much, and she loved everyone, especially her grandsons, who were her joy.  Joyce was a member of Connect Church and had a great deal of faith and loved God.  She was an avid gardener and was always working in her flower beds.  Her favorite flower was hibiscus.  Joyce enjoyed the ocean, especially seahorses and decorated her home in ocean theme.  She liked art and enjoyed oil painting.

