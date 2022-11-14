Joyce Ann Tischer, 90, of Galion passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing and Rehab Center.
Joyce was born in Galion, Ohio on December 5, 1931 to the late Raymond A. Gates and Anna (Hoover) Gates. She married Fred "Pop" Tischer on December 31, 1983 and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2006.
Joyce was a proud graduate of the Galion High School. She enjoyed going camping with "Pop" and being spoiled by him on a daily basis. Joyce loved animals but was especially fond of her cats. She was an avid reader and was an excellent cook. Joyce's main goal was to be the best wife, mother, and grandmother to all her family.
Joyce is survived by daughters, Sharon McBride of Shelby, Paula (Jeff) McBride of Galion; grandchildren, Erron, David, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Chase, Mason; and a great-great grandchild on the way, Deegan.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughters, Stephanie McBride, Nani McBride, Susan McBride; brothers, John Gates, Boyd Gates, Raymond Gates, Charles Gates; sisters, Doris Cole, and Ardis Gates.
Private family burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Galion
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society.
Those wishing to share a memory of Joyce or send condolences to the Tischer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Joyce Ann Tischer.
