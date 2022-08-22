Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center.
She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Linda Cole of Mansfield and Debra (Tom) Glenn of Loudonville; daughter-in-law, Janet Wheaton of Mansfield; grandchildren, Aaron Smith, Bri (Hunter Hammersen) Glenn, Angela (April Duncan) Smith, and Brenda (Conrad) Carey; step-grandchildren, Josh (Brandi) Carmichael, Rick (Jessica) O’Neil, and Arminta (Rod) Weatherford; great-grandchild, Emerson Carey; eleven step-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Pittenger and Carol Pedersen.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James; and son, Michael.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 N. McElroy Road, Mansfield, OH 44905. Dinner will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, assisted the family with the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield & Kindred Hospice for her care.
